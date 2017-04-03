Hulu has said adios to more than 20 shows from Univision Communications, including “Tres Veces Ana,” “Vino el Amor,” “Pasión y Poder,” “Amores Con Trampa” and reality singing competition “La Banda,” after the deal between the two companies expired on March 31.

Two Univision shows currently remain on Hulu: kids’ talent-competition show “Pequeños Gigantes,” set to expire from Hulu on April 14, and Mexican telenovela “A Que No Me Dejas” season 1, which will be available through April 17. Those are remaining available past the March 31 expiration date through their finales, as both shows are in the middle of their current seasons.

In a statement, Univision said, “Titles come and go on SVOD platforms. We are currently in discussions with Hulu regarding the best windowing strategy for Univision’s premier content, which until now included current programming.”

Separately, ahead of the Univision expiration, Hulu announced new multiyear agreements with NBCUniversal’s Telemundo and Sony Pictures Television to add several hundred episodes of telenovelas including “La Reina del Sur,” as well as nine Pedro Almodóvar films and other Spanish-language programming.

Similarly, Hulu’s SVOD deal with Viacom ended earlier this year, and the streaming service dropped shows including Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and “@midnight.” Hulu says it does not intend to license Viacom shows for its forthcoming live TV service.

All told, 23 Univision shows are leaving Hulu. Those that are already off the service are: “Amores Con Trampa,” “Cloroformo,” “Despertar Contigo,” “El Chavo Animado,” “El Color de la Pasión,” “La Banda,” “La Piloto,” “La Viuda Negra,” “Lo Imperdonable,” “Lo Que la Vida me Robó,” “Mi Corazón Es Tuyo,” “Mujeres de Degro,” “Pasión y Poder,” “Por Siempre Joan Sebastian,” awards show “Premio lo Nuestro,” “Sueño de Amor,” “Teresa,” “Tres veces Ana,” “Un Camino Hacia el Destino,” “Vino el Amor” and “Yo No Creo en Los Hombres.”

Univision and Hulu inked their first agreement in 2011.

Pictured above: Univision’s “Vino el Amor”