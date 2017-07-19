Hulu to Add All Episodes of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘Glee,’ ‘Bones,’ and More in Mammoth 20th Century Fox TV Deal

Hulu and 20th Century Fox Television Distribution announced an expansive agreement that will add nearly 3,000 episodes of comedy and drama series to the streaming service.

Under the deal, Hulu obtains streaming rights to every episode of shows including “How I Met Your Mother,” “Burn Notice,” “Bones” and “Glee,” as well as all 11 seasons of “M*A*S*H” and the full “NYPD Blue” library.

Through the agreement, Hulu’s offering will expand over the coming weeks with all episodes of popular series from 20th Century Fox.

The deal follows the announcement of an expanded agreement between Hulu and 20th Century Fox Television Distribution that adds top animated comedies from the studio to Hulu, including Emmy-winning comedy “Bob’s Burgers” and series “American Dad,” “Futurama,” and “The Cleveland Show.”

While 21st Century Fox holds a 33% ownership stake in Hulu, the companies’ execs say 20th Century Fox does not give any preferential treatment to Hulu over Netflix or other streaming services in cutting licensing deals.