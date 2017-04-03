HTC is officially launching its Viveport subscription service for virtual reality games and experiences this week. Starting Tuesday, consumers who subscribe to the new service will be able to download up to five titles every month for a flat fee of $6.99.

Some of the VR titles available at launch through the service include “theBlu,” “Everest VR,” “Mars Odyssey” and more. Altogether, the service will launch with more than 50 games and experiences. Owners of HTC’s Vive VR headset will be able to try the service for free for one month.

The new Viveport subscription isn’t exactly Netflix-style unlimited, though: Consumers can download up to five titles and keep them as long as they’re subscribed to the service, or trade them out for up to five new titles every month.

HTC first announced its Viveport subscription service at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year. The company has pitched the service to developers as a way to get their titles in front of consumers and stand out among the more than 1000 titles already available for the Vive VR headset. “We see it as a very important promotional tool,” Viveport President Rikard Steiber told Variety earlier this year.

Viveport subscriptions are launching just as HTC is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the commercial availability of its headset. To mark the occasion, HTC is also going to sell the Vive headset for $100 off its regular $799 retail price this coming Tuesday.