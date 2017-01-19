The 2017 People’s Choice Awards take place on Wednesday night, and for those not near a TV, there’s only one legal way to stream all the action.

CBS is making the ceremony available online via its CBS All Access service, which broadcasts the network live in most U.S. markets. The service costs $5.99 per month, but if you only want to tune in for the People’s Choice Awards, a seven-day free trial is available. You will have to input your credit card information, but can cancel the subscription before incurring charges.

To stream the People’s Choice Awards live using CBS All Access on your desktop, head to the service once the show starts, and then hit “Watch Now” under “Watch CBS Live.” You may be prompted to confirm your location.

If you have CBS All Access, you can also stream the show on smartphone and tablet. Simply download the free CBS app, head to “Live TV,” and log in with your CBS All Access account.

If you are watching the show on a television, it’s airing live on CBS starting at 9 p.m. Joel McHale is hosting this year’s People’s Choice Awards, with acts including Blake Shelton and Fifth Harmony set to perform.