On Saturday the public will finally get a chance to formally say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died one day apart in December 2016.

Todd Fisher will host the public memorial service for his sister and mother at Forest Lawn — Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. The service will begin at 1 p.m. PT.

According to Todd Fisher’s website, the event is not ticketed, and a limited number of seats will be available on a “first come, first seated basis.” Following the ceremony Todd Fisher writes that “those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so.”

For those unable to attend the ceremony in person, a live stream is available to watch online here.

Speaking to Variety after a screening of the documentary “Bright Lights,” which is about the mother and daughter, Todd Fisher previewed what the memorial would entail. “The public is invited because that’s how my mother would want it,” he said.

Todd Fisher also revealed that one special tribute will be paid by musician James Blunt, who was a good friend of Carrie’s and even wrote his hit song “You’re Beautiful” in her bathroom. Todd Fisher said that a new song from James Blunt will debut at the memorial. Blunt will not perform the tribute in person, but it will play over a photo montage. “it might rip your heart out,” Todd Fisher said.