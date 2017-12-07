Library Lending Service Hoopla Adds Marvel Comics (EXCLUSIVE)

The free library lending service Hoopla Digital has teamed up with Marvel Entertainment to add more than 250 Marvel comic books and graphic novels to its catalog. Patrons of public libraries that offer access to Hoopla can now download titles from series like “Thor: God of Thunder,” “Black Panther” and “Civil War and X-Men” to their iPads, iPhones or Android devices, or read them via Hoopla’s website.

“Through this agreement, Hoopla Digital will be the first digital service for public libraries to offer Marvel collections and graphic novels,” said Hoopla Digital founder Jeff Jankowski. “We are building a digital home for comic fans where they can find all their favorite titles and have instant access to hundreds of acclaimed comic books – all with a library card.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of Hoopla Digital and to expand our reach to library patrons across North America,” added Marvel GM and VP of marketing and digital operations Julie Gerola.

Hoopla launched in 2013 as a digital offshoot of Midwest Tape, a company that has been distributing audio books and music CDs to public libraries for decades. The service boasts access to more than 600,000 e-books, movies, TV show episodes, music albums, audio books and comics.

For comic books, Hoopla has developed a feature the company calls “action view,” which allows users to either read titles page-by-page or panel-by-panel. The service has some 13,000 comics in its catalog, with other notable titles including the “Walking Dead” series, “Assassins Creed” and “Dr. Who.”

The company currently works with over 1600 public libraries, which each set individual lending limits for Hoopla users. Some libraries allow users to check out ten titles per month, while others limit it to 5 items. Hoopla recently launched smart TV apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV, and plans to launch on Roku soon.