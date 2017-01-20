During Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday morning, a vocal, principally liberal Hollywood crowd took to Twitter to voice their responses during and after the ceremony. Reactions were mixed; some featuring dark jokes responding to the inauguration, and others urged their followers to respond and make their voices heard.

Comedian Chris Rock posted a photo featuring the words “Don’t forget to set your clocks back 300 years tonight.”

what a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my puss — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

Chrissy Teigen joked about one of the prayers said during the ceremony, tweeting “what a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my puss.”

First hand report from inauguration crowd. Unreal. https://t.co/MIfidSkiNT — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017

You can't walk a few feet without hearing a racial or homophobic slur — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 20, 2017

Olivia Wilde tweeted, “First hand report from the inauguration crowd. Unreal,” citing reporter Jared Yates Sexton’s tweet that says, “You can’t walk a few feet without hearing a racial or homophobic slur.”

Well, good luck everyone. — Jimmy Tatro (@JimmyTatro) January 20, 2017

YouTube personality and comedian Jimmy Tatro simply tweeted “Well, good luck everyone.”

“Rogue One” actor Diego Luna had the same message for his followers, pairing the tweet with a photo of Trump making his inaugural speech: “Good luck everyone…”

Shortly after the conclusion of the inauguration ceremony, Adele simply tweeted a photo of Barack Obama waving goodbye, captioning the photo with an emoji of a hand holding up the piece sign.

https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1

NOW LIVE Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017

Shia LaBeouf tweeted a photo of Jaden Smith standing in front of LaBeouf’s latest art project. The project, a wall in front of New York City’s Museum of Moving Images that features the words “He will not divide us,” has a mounted camera that urges passersby to stand in front of the wall and repeat the wall’s words as a form of protest for the new presidency.

In urge Latinos and people who support us to joint me and #Brownout on your Avatar #chingon pic.twitter.com/J7NHfjKlFl — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 20, 2017

George Lopez turned his twitter avatar all brown in protest of the inauguration, tweeting “In urge Latinos and people who support us to [join] me and #Brownout on your Avatar #chingon.”

Maturity, grace and oh boy, is she going high when they went low. https://t.co/kyqsVPlb22 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 20, 2017

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

Producer Shonda Rhimes responded to Hillary Clinton’s tweet, saying “Maturity, grace and oh boy, is she going high when they went low.” Clinton’s original tweet cited her primary cause for attending the inauguration, saying, “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration”