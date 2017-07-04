Hollywood Celebrates the 4th of July With Red, White, & Blue Pride

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Captain America
Courtesy of Marvel

Tuesday marked Independence Day in America, giving most of the country an excuse to skip work and celebrate with friends and family. And since stars are just like us, Hollywood also took part in the 4th of July festivities with enough red, white, and blue to crash all of Twitter.

While most celebrities took to social media to simply give thanks on the historic holiday, a few others used the opportunity to promote their political views. But regardless of what they had to say, they had no choice but to say it in 140 characters or less.

Mark Ruffalo kicked things off with a photo of his own personal hero/”Avengers” co-star Chris Evans … er … Captain America.

Ellen DeGeneres, Ricky Gervais, and Hank Azaria made sure to keep the holiday light by tweeting pictures of particularly patriotic animals and babies.

Of course, not everyone in Hollywood is in a celebratory mood at the moment due to our divided political climate. Bette Midler, Bill Maher, and Conan O’Brien used their biting wit to send a strong message.

But for the most part, famous Twitter users seemed to be in good spirits this Independence Day. Just look at what Ashton Kutcher, Barbra Streisand, Kumail Nanjiani shared:

Plus, “Saturday Night Live” even posted a playlist of their most patriotic skits and sketches to ensure 4th of July fun.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad