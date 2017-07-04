Hollywood Celebrates the 4th of July With Red, White, & Blue Pride

Tuesday marked Independence Day in America, giving most of the country an excuse to skip work and celebrate with friends and family. And since stars are just like us, Hollywood also took part in the 4th of July festivities with enough red, white, and blue to crash all of .

While most celebrities took to social media to simply give thanks on the historic holiday, a few others used the opportunity to promote their political views. But regardless of what they had to say, they had no choice but to say it in 140 characters or less.

Mark Ruffalo kicked things off with a photo of his own personal hero/”Avengers” co-star Chris Evans … er … Captain America.

Ellen DeGeneres, Ricky Gervais, and Hank Azaria made sure to keep the holiday light by tweeting pictures of particularly patriotic animals and babies.

Everyone knows the 4th is really about hot dogs. pic.twitter.com/q2YdWMm5CM — Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/TuYkXiAmSc — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 4, 2017

Of course, not everyone in Hollywood is in a celebratory mood at the moment due to our divided political climate. Bette Midler, Bill Maher, and Conan O’Brien used their biting wit to send a strong message.

Not much feeling like 4th of July this year. Maybe I’ll wait until Trump goes to prison to celebrate “InThePenDance Day.” — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 3, 2017

This is a tough 4th. Can I say for sure the country I love will survive the leader I hate? I cannot. OK, enuf gloom, go blow your hand off! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 4, 2017

Today, we Americans celebrate our independence from Britain while planning our escape to Canada. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 4, 2017

But for the most part, famous Twitter users seemed to be in good spirits this Independence Day. Just look at what Ashton Kutcher, Barbra Streisand, Kumail Nanjiani shared:

They are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 4, 2017

Thank you America for being a place where dreams can come true. #HappyFourth — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 4, 2017

Plus, “Saturday Night Live” even posted a playlist of their most patriotic skits and sketches to ensure 4th of July fun.