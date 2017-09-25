History Preps Facebook Live Event for ‘World War True’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The History channel in the U.K. will launch a six-hour Facebook Live event next month as a curtain-raiser to a season of World War II programming being aired under the “World War True” banner.

The Facebook video event, dubbed “WW2 House Live,” will be set in a 1940s home as wartime speeches and bulletins are played and air-raid sirens sound. The setting will be continually updated to reflect the ongoing passage of the conflict. Viewers will be encouraged to comment, and actors will then voice these as part of the event.

“As the generation who fought in and endured World War II passes, this Facebook Live event is one way to keep their stories alive and ensure they reach a whole new generation,” said Dan Korn, head of History U.K., which is part of the wider A+E Networks UK, a joint venture with Sky.

The subsequent “World War True” strand will start on Oct. 9, a day after the Facebook Live push, kicking off with “WW2 Treasure Hunters,” followed by the first weekly installment of “X-Company,” the spy drama series that History picked up from Sony.