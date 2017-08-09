Discovery Leads $10 Million Investment in VR Startup Here Be Dragons

VR startup Here Be Dragons has raised a $10 million round of funding led by Discovery Communications, with ad agency founder David Droga and former Havas CEO David Jones shipping in some money as well. Discovery’s SVP of emerging platforms and partnerships Rebecca Howard joined the board of the startup as part of the funding.

“Discovery and Here Be Dragons share a passion for creating thrilling, cutting-edge content that takes viewers places they never thought possible,” said Discovery Digital executive VP and GM Karen Leever in a statement. “We look forward to what comes next from the incredibly talented team at Here Be Dragons.”

Here Be Dragons, which was formerly known as VRSE.works, has been producing VR experiences for clients like the New York Times, the United Nations and GE. The studio was co-founded by its CEO Patrick Milling-Smith and music video director Chris Milk, whose VR startup Within has been acting as partner and distributor for some of company’s projects.

The company recently announced the hiring of former Tumblr president John Maloney as its new networks producer. With the new cash infusion, Here Be Dragons now wants to continue to grow its headcount, and also expand into augmented and mixed reality storytelling.