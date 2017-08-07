HBO Hackers Obtained Executive Emails, Additional Documents

The hackers who made headlines with the leak of unreleased HBO shows last week apparently also got their hands on some internal emails, as well as marketing materials and other documents related to “Game of Thrones.”

On Monday, the group leaked emails from a senior executive, which were all written or received between mid-April and mid-May. The group also leaked multiple internal documents related to “Game of Thrones,” including internal marketing material.

A spokesperson nonetheless repeated the network’s claim that hackers didn’t have access to HBO’s entire email system, sending Variety the following statement:

“HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week. As we said, the forensic review is ongoing. While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised.”

Last week, HBO president and CEO Richard Plepler had assured employees that their email was most likely not in the hands of the hackers. However, a security contractor had disclosed that the hackers got their hands on “thousands of internal documents.”

HBO is working with both law enforcement and private security companies in the wake of the hack, the network’s spokesperson said.