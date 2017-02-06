HBO original programming including “Game of Thrones,” “Girls” and “The Night Of” are available for purchase on Fandango’s movie and TV download service.

Under the pact between HBO Home Entertainment and NBCUniversal-owned Fandango, the FandangoNow service will offer individual episodes and seasons of “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “Girls,” “Divorce” and “Insecure,” as well as limited series and miniseries “The Night Of” and “Band of Brothers.”

More HBO shows will launch on FandangoNow in the coming weeks, including “Ballers,” “Silicon Valley,” “Veep,” “True Detective” and “The Newsroom.”

Fandango — best known as a movie ticketing and info service — acquired premium video-on-demand service M-Go last year from Technicolor and DreamWorks Animation. In the spring of 2016, it rebranded the site as FandangoNow, which now offers more than 40,000 movies and next-day TV shows for rent or purchase, competing with the likes of Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Video and Walmart’s Vudu.

“Fandango is a leader in the category for their ability to market to entertainment enthusiasts through their digital network,” Sofia Chang, HBO’s EVP of worldwide digital distribution said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to expand our EST offering to HBO fans across a wide variety of devices.”