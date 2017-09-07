Hayes Grier’s ‘Top Grier’ Renewed for Two More Seasons on Verizon’s Go90

Hoodie-clad social-media teen star Hayes Grier is returning to Verizon’s Go90 for two more seasons of unscripted comedy series “Top Grier.”

The show revolves around the life of the 17-year-old digital influencer and his family and friends. For season two of the show, Grier and his crew were filmed this summer along the Gulf Coast — including in areas hammered by Hurricane Harvey. The producers said they will donate a portion of the proceeds from the show to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.

Seasons two and three of “Top Grier” will be distributed on Complex Networks’ Rated Red digital channel — aimed at millennials in America’s heartland — on Go90. In addition, Complex Networks is now selling exclusive “Top Grier” merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, fidget spinners and select items designed by Hayes, at ratedred.com.

A key piece of the strategy with “Top Grier” is to draw an audience from Hayes Grier’s fanbase of more than 12 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. (He’s the younger brother of Nash Grier, who’s also a big internet celeb.)

“Working on this show has been such a journey,” Hayes Grier said in a statement. “I get to work with my brother, my friends, family and even my dog! And this season, I’m so proud that we filmed along the Gulf Coast. It was an incredible experience and the community really embraced us. My heart is broken seeing the devastation from the hurricane.”

“Top Grier” was co-created by Grier and INE Entertainment’s Eric Day. In the first season, which premiered earlier this year on Go90, he returned to his family’s farm in North Carolina. The show employs a selfie-style camera shots, mixing in action sports and landscape footage.

Day gave kudos to the execs at Complex Networks and Go90 for giving the “Top Grier” team creative freedom in making the show. “When Hayes and I told them what we wanted to do, they didn’t question us. Not once,” he said. “We were able to trust our instincts and make a show that fans would know was made for them and for the way they watch.”

“Top Grier” is executive produced by Eric Day and Mark Koops for INE; Jason Newman and Kendall Rhodes for Untitled; and Justin Killion and Melanie Moreau for Complex Networks. CAA packaged the project and reps both INE and Grier.

Complex Networks was formed last year from the joint acquisition of Complex Media Inc. by Verizon and Hearst. The New York-based company claims to generate over 800 million video views monthly across its digital channels, which include Complex, Collider, First We Feast, Rated Red, Seriously.tv, Pigeons & Planes, and Sole Collector.