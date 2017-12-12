Harry Potter Role-Playing Game Set at Hogwarts on Tap For Spring 2018 Release

Whip out your virtual wands: Another Harry Potter game is coming in 2018.

J.K. Rowling’s multibillion-dollar wizarding franchise will get a new mobile game, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery,” set to be released next spring. It’s billed as the first game in which players can create their own characters — and experience life as a Hogwarts student.

The game is being developed by L..A.-based mobile games studio Jam City in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under a licensing deal.

The game will launch under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, a new label dedicated to J.K. Rowling’s creations. Portkey also is home to the forthcoming “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” an augmented-reality game being developed by Niantic Labs (the company behind “Pokemon Go”).

In “Hogwarts Mystery,” players progress through their years at Hogwarts, participating in the magical classes and activities Potterheads have come to love, including Defence Against the Dark Arts, Potions, and Duelling Club. According to WB and Jam City, most of the iconic professors from Hogwarts will appear in the game.

Related Harry Potter Community Reacts to J.K. Rowling's Defense of Johnny Depp's Casting Harry Potter Augmented-Reality Game From 'Pokemon Go' Maker Set for 2018

“‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ is a mobile gaming experience inspired by J.K. Rowling’s spellbinding lore, and it will be an exciting, fun way for fans to experience the Wizarding World,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City, added, “This game is a labor of love for our developers and artists, who are dedicated to creating the most magical entertainment and game play experience for everyone who adores J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.”

The free-to-play “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery” game will be available for mobile devices via Apple’s App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore. Info will be available on HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com as well as on the game’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The seven books in Rowling’s Harry Potter series have sold over 450 million copies worldwide to date, while the Warner Bros. film adaptations have grossed more than $7.7 billion at the worldwide box office.

Jam City games include “Cookie Jam,” “Panda Pop,” “Family Guy: Another Freakin’ Mobile Game” and “Marvel Avengers Academy.” The 500-employee company, formerly called SGN, bought games studio TinyCo in 2016. Jam City investors include Korea’s Netmarble Games and Jeff Bezos’ Bezos Expeditions.