Hackers Hijack Neo-Nazi Website The Daily Stormer, Say They’ll Shut It Down in 24 Hours

A hacker collective claiming to be affiliated with Anonymous has evidently taken control of white-nationalist hate website the Daily Stormer — and the group says it’s going to shut down the site within 24 hours.

The hacker or hackers behind the Daily Stormer hijacking said they took over the site because it posted a vicious and defamatory article about Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was murdered at the white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.

“WE HAVE TAKEN THIS SITE IN THE NAME OF HEATHER HEYER A VICTIM OF WHITE SUPREMACIST TERRORISM,” a message posted on the Daily Stormer early Tuesday morning said.

The commandeering of Daily Stormer — the neo-Nazi site whose slogan is “The World’s Most Genocidal Republican Website” — came just a few hours after the website’s domain-name provider, GoDaddy, said it would terminate its service because of the Heyer post.

Heyer died after she was struck by a car driven by white nationalist James Alex Fields Jr., who was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder and other criminal counts. The Daily Stormer on Sunday published a post titled “Heather Heyer: Woman Killed in Road Rage Incident was a Fat, Childless 32-Year-Old Slut.”

The Daily Stormer, launched in 2014, has enthusiastically supported Donald Trump as a candidate and as U.S. president. After Trump’s statement about the violence in Charlottesville in which he said “we condemn… this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence that’s on many sides,” the Daily Stormer praised Trump for not explicitly denouncing white nationalists.

The Anonymous group operates as a decentralized network of hackers, who have taken credit for attacks on multiple corporate and government-affiliated sites over the past decade. The group uses Guy Fawkes masks (pictured above) as its visual calling card, in the style of the “V for Vendetta” graphic novel and 2005 Warner Bros. film.

Here’s the full text posted by the hacking group on the Daily Stormer website:

END OF HATE: ANONYMOUS NOW IN CONTROL OF DAILY STORMER

#TANGODOWN

THIS SITE IS NOW UNDER THE CONTROL OF ANONYMOUS

WE HAVE TAKEN THIS SITE IN THE NAME OF HEATHER HEYER A VICTIM OF WHITE SUPREMACIST TERRORISM

FOR TOO LONG THE DAILY STORMER AND ANDREW ANGLIN HAVE SPEWED THEIR PUTRID HATE ON THIS SITE

THAT WILL NOT BE HAPPENING ANYMORE

WE HAVE ALL OF THE DETAILS ON THE SERVERS AND WILL BE RELEASING THE DATA WHEN WE FEEL THE TIME IS RIGHT

WE HAVE ALSO GATHERED LOCATIONAL DATA ON ANGLIN HIMSELF AND ARE SENDING OUR ALLIES IN LAGOS TO PAY HIM A VISIT IN PERSON

THIS EVIL CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO STAND

IT TOOK A UNITED FORCE OF ELITE HACKERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD TO BREACH THE SYSTEMS AND THE FIREWALL

WE HAVE HAD THE DAILY STORMER IN OUR SITES FOR MONTHS NOW

THE EVENTS OF CHARLOTTESVILLE ALERTED US TO THE NEED FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION

WE WANT YOU NAZIS TO KNOW: YOUR TIME IS SHORT

WE WILL ALLOW THE SITE TO REMAIN ONLINE FOR 24 HOURS SO THE WORLD CAN WITNESS THE HATE

THEN WE WILL SHUT IT DOWN

PERMANENTLY

HACKERS OF THE WORLD HAVE UNITED IN DEFENSE OF THE JEWISH PEOPLE

YOU SHOULD HAVE EXPECTED US