Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Teams With Conde Nast for Print Magazine, Digital Content

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is heading to a dead-tree platform.

The female-focused digital lifestyle brand founded in 2008 by Paltrow has teamed up with Condé Nast in a partnership anchored around a print magazine that will encompass content on digital and social media.

The initial product under the Goop-Conde Nast pact will be the first Goop print magazine, slated for a September 2017 newsstand release. The publication will be released quarterly along with co-produced and co-branded digital content distributed across select Condé Nast titles’ websites, goop.com and the respective companies’ social channels.

Most of the content in each print issue will produced by Goop staff, while the design and art direction will be a collaboration between Goop and Condé Nast. The parties will market Goop mag as premium, collectible editions.

Under the deal, Paltrow and Goop’s staff will work with Anna Wintour, Condé Nast artistic director and editor-in-chief of Vogue, and her team to produce the print magazine and related digital content.

“Anna is a powerhouse, and one of the most admirable thought leaders in media,” Paltrow said in statement. “Collaborating with her and Condé Nast on this multiplatform content partnership, anchored by Goop’s emergence into a physical entity, was an opportunity for us to push our boundaries visually and deliver Goop’s point of view to consumers in new, dynamic ways.”

Goop launched as a weekly newsletter featuring tastemakers providing tips and news on fashion, wellness, travel, recipes, parenting, and cultural issues. In addition, Goop’s business includes a “contextual commerce” platform that lets readers buy featured products.