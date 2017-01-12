Gunpowder & Sky, the digital content studio backed by AT&T-Chernin Group’s Otter Media, has acquired full control of Supergravity Pictures, the startup in which it had previously held a minority investment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. With the acquisition by G&S, Supergravity founders Max Benator and Marc Hustvedt will shift from executive management into production roles across a number of existing projects.

The Gunpowder & Sky deal for Supergravity comes after G&S last fall acquired independent content sales and distribution company FilmBuff.

Gunpowder & Sky was founded by Van Toffler, former CEO of Viacom’s Music Group, and Floris Bauer, former head of corporate development and strategy at Endemol, together with Otter Media. In July 2015, Otter struck a deal with Supergravity encompassing both an equity financing and a co-production relationship on film projects; that relationship and ownership stake subsequently transferred to G&S.

G&S and Supergravity are currently working on full-length feature “Skate or Die,” written and directed by Jerome Sable and Nick Musurca which follows a scheming teenager who recruits a crew of local misfits to make the ultimate skate video. They also are collaborating on a project called “Team Nocuous,” a series about the world of competitive video gaming in conjunction with Fine Brothers Entertainment, Mad Cow Productions and Third String Kicker.

“Since making the investment, Supergravity has made great progress; building the team, developing, selling and producing more series and films, and launching Antigravity, their marketing arm,” said Bauer, who is president of Gunpowder & Sky. “We are excited to leverage Supergravity’s team, expertise and projects across our network, giving them full access to our development, financing, production, and distribution capabilities.”

Supergravity, which launched in 2014, has produced and released several films and specials. Those include buddy comedy “Man Up,” starring Justin Chon and Kevin Wu; thriller “The Chosen” starring Kian Lawley, “Premature,” a comedy special with Elliott Morgan; and award-winning feature documentary “Gayby Baby” (which became the top LGBT documentary on Apple’s iTunes). The company also partnered with YouTube to help market several originals for YouTube Red including “The Thinning” starring Logan Paul, “Fight of the Living Dead” and “Vlogumentary.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about this acquisition,” Benator and Hustvedt said in a joint statement. “Gunpowder & Sky is the perfect home for Supergravity and the combined teams and capabilities will no doubt lead to even greater success.”

G&S’s other projects include a film adaption of Jeff Hart’s “Eat, Brains, Love”; Sarah Benincasa’s “DC Trip” in partnership with Adaptive Studios and Bona Fide Productions; and “Paperchase” with emerging filmmakers Lauren Domino and Angela Tucker.

L.A.-based Gunpowder & Sky also has investments and strategic partnerships with studios Cut (“100 Years of Beauty,” “Truth or Drink,” “Grandmas Smoking Weed”), Shareability (“Unexpected John Cena,” “Freshpet Holiday Feast,” “Ronaldo in Disguise”) and Realm Pictures (“Real Life First Person Shooter,” “CTRL Alt”).