‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ Remains Atop Disc Sales Charts

Walt Disney Studios continued to ride high on the national home video sales charts the week ended Sept. 2, nailing down the two top spots on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

The Marvel mega-hit “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” remained No. 1 on both charts for the second consecutive week.

And Disney’s “Signature Collection” release of “The Lion King” debuted at No. 2 on both charts. The 1994 animated classic has a long track record of success on home video; upon its initial release more than two decades ago, it sold more than 26 million VHS videocassettes to become the biggest home video seller ever.

Paramount’s “Baywatch,” based on the 1990s TV show that made a star out of Pamela Anderson, debuted at No. 3 on both charts after earning $58 million in U.S. theaters.

The No. 4 spot, also on both charts, went to 20th Century Fox’s “Alien: Covenant,” which slipped from No. 2 the prior week. The film, with a domestic gross of $74.3 million, had bowed at No. 1 a week earlier.

Warner’s “Batman and Harley Quinn,” a direct-to-video animated movie in the “DC Universe” franchise, debuted at No. 5 on both charts.

NPD data shows that The Lion King generated 75% of its total unit sales during the week from the Blu-ray Disc version, presumably the newly released Signature Collection edition. “Baywatch” and “Batman and Harley Quinn” each generated 59% of their total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week ended Sept. 3, “Baywatch” debuted at No. 1. The No. 2 spot went to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” up one notch from the prior week, while 20th Century Fox’s “Snatched” slipped to No. 3.

“Alien: Covenant,” the prior week’s top rental, dropped to No. 4. Rounding out the top five was Warner’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” down from No. 4 the prior week.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 9/2/17:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2. The Lion King: Signature Collection (new)

3. Baywatch (new)

4. Alien: Covenant

5. Batman and Harley Quinn (new)

6. The Boss Baby

7. Descendants 2

8. Guardians of the Galaxy

9. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

10. The Walking Dead: Season 7

11. NCIS: The Fourteenth Season (new)

12. The Fate of the Furious

13. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

14. Snatched

15. Kong: Skull Island

16. The Case for Christ

17. Moana

18. Star Wars Rebels: The Complete Season 3 (new)

19. It (1990)

20. Hickok

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 9/3/17:

1. Baywatch (new)

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

3. Snatched

4. Alien: Covenant

5. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

6. The Boss Baby

7. Going in Style

8. The Fate of the Furious

9. Kong: Skull Island

10. Inconceivable (new)

