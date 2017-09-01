‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Sequel Tops Disc Charts

Walt Disney Studios dominated the top tier of the national home video sales charts the week ended Aug. 26, with the summer theatrical mega-hit “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” riding its nearly $390 million domestic box office take to an easy No. 1 debut.

The film, the summer’s No. 2 (and the year’s No. 3) movie based on U.S. ticket sale revenue, sold nearly three times as many discs as the rest of the top 10 sellers combined, according to NPD VideoScan data.

It also sent the original “Guardians of the Galaxy” back into the top 10 on the overall disc sales chart (the film finished the week at No. 6).

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Alien: Covenant,” finished a distant second on both the overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc chart. The film, with a domestic gross of $74.3 million, had bowed at No. 1 on both charts the prior week.

Debuting at No. 3, also on both charts, was season seven of the popular zombie TV series “The Walking Dead,” from Lionsgate.

On the overall disc sales chart, Disney’s “Descendants 2,” a Disney Channel Original Movie that aired July 21, finished the week at No. 4, a week after it debuted at No. 2.

Rounding out the top five was 20th Century Fox’s “The Boss Baby,” the DreamWorks Animation comedy that finished one notch up, at No. 4, on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, just ahead of “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” which fell from No. 2 the prior week.

The Warner retelling of the Arthurian legend plummeted from No. 3 to No. 8 on the overall disc sales chart.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Alien: Covenant” shot to No. 1 now that its weeklong holdback from Redbox is over.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” debuted at No. 3, just behind 20th Century Fox’s “Snatched.”

Rounding out the top five on the rental chart were “King Arthur” at No. 4 and “The Boss Baby” at No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 8/26/17:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (new)

2. Alien: Covenant

3. The Walking Dead: Season 7 (new)

4. Descendants 2

5. The Boss Baby

6. Guardians of the Galaxy

7. The Case for Christ

8. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

9. Snatched

10. Kong: Skull Island

11. The Fate of the Furious

12. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

13. Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 2 (new)

14. Moana

15. Hickok

16. Everything, Everything

17. Going in Style

18. It (1990)

19. John Wick: Chapter 2

20. How to Be a Latin Lover

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 8/26/17:

1. Alien: Covenant

2. Snatched

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (new)

4. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

5. The Boss Baby

6. Going in Style

7. The Fate of the Furious

8. Everything, Everything

9. How to Be a Latin Lover

10. Kong: Skull Island

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.