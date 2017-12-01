Group Nine Media Hires Marketing Vet Christa Carone as President

Group Nine Media, the digital-media rollup play that includes Thrillist, NowThis, and The Dodo, has hired Christa Carone as president.

At Group Nine, Carone will oversee the company’s sales and marketing teams as well as its data insights group. Formed about a year ago, Group Nine this week announced $40 million in new funding from existing investors Discovery Communications, Lerer Hippeau Ventures and Axel Springer. The company includes the former Discovery digital networks, and last month bought comedy digital studio Jash, whose founders include Sarah Silverman.

Group Nine’s Eric Ashman previously had the title of president, with different responsibilities and scope, and now serves as COO.

Most recently, Carone was the COO of WPP’s Group SJR and managing director of Colloquial, its joint venture with J. Walter Thompson. Prior to that, she served as chief marketing officer for the Boston 2024 Partnership, the organization charged with developing Boston’s bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Carone also was an EVP at Fidelity Investments, responsible for developing companywide communications strategies and leading Fidelity’s brand messaging, corporate affairs and digital content strategies. Before joining Fidelity in 2013, she spent 17 years in increasingly senior roles at Xerox, most recently serving as chief marketing officer.

“Bringing Christa in to connect data insights together with marketing and sales will help us to continue to refine our go-to-market strategy and allow us to be a better partner for brands and agencies alike,” Ben Lerer, CEO of Group Nine and founder of Thrillist, said in announcing her hire. “And, while all of that is obviously exciting, what’s more exciting is that I believe Christa shares our values and will be a caring, thoughtful colleague and leader.”