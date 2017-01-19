For this year’s Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy has enlisted YouTube vlogger and music aficionado Jack Baran to host a series on Snapchat — in the hopes of luring younger viewers to the upcoming broadcast on CBS.

In the musical pop-quiz-style game show, dubbed “Pop Before the Drop,” Baran hits the streets of L.A. to test the knowledge of music fans on past Grammy winners in a variety of categories, asking them to list as many as they can in 10 seconds before the Snap expires.

The four-part series will debut on the Recording Academy’s Snapchat channel on Saturday, Jan. 21, with new episodes weekly leading up to the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, which will air live from L.A.’s Staples Center starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. “Pop Before the Drop” is produced by produced by Delmondo, a New York-based creative studio and analytics company.

Baran, 20, has 1.5 million subscribers for his YouTube channel “thatsojack,” 1.1 million Twitter followers, 1.2 million on Instagram, and nearly 150,000 followers on Spotify, where he curates music quarterly to share with his audience across playlists and vlogs. Featured artists have included Nick Jonas, Wet, MØ, Lady Gaga and Kehlani.

In addition to the series, Baran will be be a part of social activations taking place on Grammys night, which are set to include multiple Live Stories on Snapchat.