Struggling action camera maker GoPro introduced a new trade-up program Tuesday in an attempt to get previous customers to come back for more. Consumers who send in their old GoPro will get up to $100 off a new model.

GoPro launched a dedicated trade-up website for the offer, and is even promising to pay for any shipping charges incurred when you send your old camera back to the company.

Anyone in the market for a new Hero 5, which usually retails for around $400, will get a $100 rebate for sending in their old camera. Hero 5 session buyers willing to trade in get $50 off the suggested retail price of $300.

GoPro has faced a number of turbulences over the past two years: The company repeatedly missed shipping dates, some of its new products sold a lot less than expected, and an ambitious expansion into the entertainment industry was scrapped as part of massive cost-saving efforts that included hundreds of layoffs over multiple rounds and office closures in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Austin.

GoPro did launch some new products and initiatives in 2016, including a VR camera, a drone and a cloud storage and editing service. But the company still lost $373 million last year.