Google Announces Standalone VR Headsets From HTC and Lenovo

Google is building next-generation virtual reality headsets that won’t require your PC or phone: Google VR head Clay Bavor previewed the new headsets during the keynote for the company’s Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Wednesday.

Bavor said that Google is once again using a platform approach to build these standalone devices. The company is cooperating with chipset vendor Qualcomm to build technology optimized for mobile VR, and has teamed up with HTC and Lenovo to bring standalone headsets to market later this year.

Variety first broke the news of Google unveiling its standalone virtual reality headset at Google I/O earlier this week.

These standalone headsets will use inside-out positional tracking to allow users to move through virtual spaces that correspond with the real world, something that Google calls WorldSense.

