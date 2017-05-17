Google Announces Standalone VR Headsets From HTC and Lenovo

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
io keynote placeholder
Janko Roettgers / Variety

Google is building next-generation virtual reality headsets that won’t require your PC or phone: Google VR head Clay Bavor previewed the new headsets during the keynote for the company’s Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Wednesday.

Bavor said that Google is once again using a platform approach to build these standalone devices. The company is cooperating with chipset vendor Qualcomm to build technology optimized for mobile VR, and has teamed up with HTC and Lenovo to bring standalone headsets to market later this year.

Variety first broke the news of Google unveiling its standalone virtual reality headset at Google I/O earlier this week.

These standalone headsets will use inside-out positional tracking to allow users to move through virtual spaces that correspond with the real world, something that Google calls WorldSense.

Developing.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad