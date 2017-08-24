Google’s Next Phone Tipped to Launch Oct. 5

Google is getting ready to release the next generation of its Pixel phone, with notorious leaker Evan Blass reporting on Twitter that the internet giant will unveil new models at an event on October 5. The company will likely also use the event to reveal other hardware updates, and may even show off smart headphones that offer direct access to the Google Assistant.

Blass, whose previous leaks have often proven accurate, tweeted the Pixel 2 reveal date late Wednesday, also claiming that the devices will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chip.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

Google first introduced the Pixel phone as the company’s first high-end branded phone in October of 2016. After previously only producing phones tailored for an enthusiast audience, the Pixel was Google’s first attempt to take on the iPhone head-on.

The company has not released any sales data for the device, but Google parent Alphabet has seen a steady growth of hardware revenue. Executives have also told investors that the company will incur significant marketing expenses towards the end of the year in conjunction with the release of the new Pixel phone.

In addition to a new version of its flagship phone, Google may also be getting ready to introduce a pair of internet-connected headphones. Traces of such a project, code-named Bisto, were recently discovered in the Google app for Android. Those clues suggested that the headphones will connect directly to the Google Assistant, allowing users to fire off voice queries and hear audio notifications.