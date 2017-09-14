Google to Introduce New Pixel Phones on Oct. 4

Google will introduce its second generation of Pixel phones, and possibly some other devices, at a press event in San Francisco early next month. The company sent out invites to journalists for a October 4 event Thursday, and also released a video teasing its new phones.

Google is widely expected to release two new phones, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, at the event. Leaks have pointed to the two phones being made by HTC and LG, respectively, but Google is likely not going to mention those partnerships at all.

That’s because the company has changed its approach to hardware ever since the introduction of the original Pixel phone last year. Previously, Google partnered with phone makers to produce Nexus-branded phones. But since the introduction of the Pixel, the company has taken 100% control of the design and branding of its phones, and is simply using phone makers ass contract manufacturers.

Last year’s Pixel event also coincided with the introduction of the Google Home speaker as well as Google’s own multi-router mesh Wifi system. This time around, we might see some other hardware products as well, with rumors pointing to a smaller Google Home-type speaker and possibly a pair of smart headphones with integrated Google Assistant.