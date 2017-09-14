Google to Introduce New Pixel Phones on Oct. 4

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
googleinvite
Courtesy of Google

Google will introduce its second generation of Pixel phones, and possibly some other devices, at a press event in San Francisco early next month. The company sent out invites to journalists for a October 4 event Thursday, and also released a video teasing its new phones.

Google is widely expected to release two new phones, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, at the event. Leaks have pointed to the two phones being made by HTC and LG, respectively, but Google is likely not going to mention those partnerships at all.

That’s because the company has changed its approach to hardware ever since the introduction of the original Pixel phone last year. Previously, Google partnered with phone makers to produce Nexus-branded phones. But since the introduction of the Pixel, the company has taken 100% control of the design and branding of its phones, and is simply using phone makers ass contract manufacturers.

Last year’s Pixel event also coincided with the introduction of the Google Home speaker as well as Google’s own multi-router mesh Wifi system. This time around, we might see some other hardware products as well, with rumors pointing to a smaller Google Home-type speaker and possibly a pair of smart headphones with integrated Google Assistant.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad