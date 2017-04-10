Google Home, the company’s answer to Amazon Alexa, is likely getting multi-user support any day now, if messaging in the device’s Google Home companion app is any indication.

“Multiple users now supported,” the app proclaims. “Now, you and others in your home can get a personalized experience from your Assistant on Google Home.” The device doesn’t actually support multiple users or profiles just yet, suggesting that the message may have been published prematurely.

A Google spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Verge was first to report on the impending update Monday.

Google first introduced its Google Home device at its annual Google I/O developer conference last summer. At the time, it hinted at plans to eventually also add multi-user support to allow multiple people to access their individual calendars, get information about their commute and more through the device.

The company is expected to give developers and consumers an update on its smart speaker plans at this year’s Google I/O, which is scheduled for mid-May.