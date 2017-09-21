Regulatory Filings Confirm Google Home Mini Name, Reveal Additional Details

A pair of filings with regulators in the U.S. and Canada just revealed some additional details about an upcoming smaller version of  Google’s Google Home smart speaker, and also confirmed that the name of the product will in fact be Google Home Mini.

This week, filings made by Google for a “media streaming device” passed the FCC. These filings, first spotted by Droid Life, revealed that it will support both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wifi as well as Bluetooth LE. A picture of the label showed a circular shape:

Google filed many key details for the device in confidence with the FCC. The publicly available parts of the filings strongly suggested that this may be a smaller version of the Google Home, but didn’t actually mention the product by name.

However, a filing made with Canadian regulators for the same model number did include the missing link, describing it as a “Google Home Mini.”

Earlier this week, Droid Life published a rendering of the Home Mini, along with a price point: Google is expected to release the smart speaker for $49 when it officially unveils its new line of hardware products at a press event early next month.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Filed Under:

