Leaks Reveal Google Home Mini Speaker, New Daydream VR Headset

Google is set to introduce a smaller version of its Google Home speaker for $49 early next month, according to a report from Droid Life. The tech site also was able to obtain an image of a new Daydream VR headset, which is supposed to retail for $99.

The Google Home Mini is a small, fabric-covered speaker that offers much of the same smart functionality as the original Google Home, albeit with less volume, given the smaller size. There’s also no touch surface, so you may not be able to quiet the device with a tap of your finger, as you can with the current Google Home speaker.

Google Home Mini will retail for $49, and be available in three colors described as “chalk, charcoal and coral,” according to the report. We are likely going to get official confirmation of the product on October 4, when Google is also set to unveil its new Pixel 2 phones.

At that event, Google will apparently also introduce a refreshed version of its Daydream VR headset, which was also leaked to Droid Life. The design of the new Daydream headset looks very similar to the existing one, but apparently features a different kind of cloth cover.

It’s supposed to ship for $99, which would make it $20 more expensive than the current Daydream VR headset, and once again include a handheld controller. The refreshed Daydream VR will reportedly be available in three colors called “charcoal, fog, and coral.”

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.