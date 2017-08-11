Google Unveils Interactive Turntable Doodle to Celebrate the History of Hip Hop

Google unveiled a new doodle on its home page Thursday to commemorate the birth of Hip Hop 44 years ago that doubles as an interactive music game, complete with the ability to mix and scratch a number of records as they play perfectly synchronized on two decks.

What’s more, Google teamed up with Fab 5 Freddy, former host of “Yo! ​MTV ​Raps” for a quick crash course in Hip Hop history, and to give users an introduction to the basics of the game. And the doodle features three original tracks by Prince Paul, whose claim to fame includes producing De La Soul’s “3 Feet High and Rising.”

The whole experience is rounded off with a custom Google logo from graffiti artist Cey Adams, who was the driving force behind Def Jam’s early aesthetic, and who’s visual handprints are on album covers and other graphics from artists like Run DMC, the Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Public Enemy and the Notorious B.I.G.

The project’s executive consultant at Google was YouTube’s ​global ​head ​of ​music and former Def Jam president ​Lyor ​Cohen, who had this to say in a blog post Thursday night:

“Hip ​Hop ​has ​done ​exactly ​what ​its ​founders ​set ​out ​to ​do, ​whether ​wittingly ​or ​unwittingly. ​It ​placed ​an accessible ​culture, ​relatable ​to ​any ​marginalized ​group ​in ​the ​world, ​at ​the ​forefront ​of ​music. ​In ​that ​spirit, here’s ​to ​BILLIONS ​of ​people ​getting ​a ​brief ​reminder ​that ​’Yes, ​yes ​y’all! ​And ​it ​WON’T ​stop!'”

Google’s Hip Hop doodle will remain on the search engine’s home page for 40 hours, after which it will be archived in the company’s doodle gallery.