Google Is Reportedly Copying Snapchat’s Discover Feature

First Facebook copied Snapchat’s Stories feature. Now, Google is working on a project to let publishers package content for mobile devices in a way that mimics Snapchat Discover, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

Google’s project is called “Stamp,” a combination of the AMP acronym for Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages with “st” (for “stories”), according to the report. The internet giant is in discussions with a range of potential media partners about using Stamp, including CNN, Vox Media, Time Inc., the Washington Post, and Mic, the Journal reported.

Just like Snapchat Discover stories, Google Stamp postings “could be several swipe-able slides” that include text, photos and video, per the Journal. Google would distribute Stamps the same way it delivers AMP pages, via search results and other Google products, or they could live on publishers’ own sites.

Word of Google’s Stamp project comes after an unconfirmed report by Business Insider Thursday, which claimed Google offered to buy Snap — Snapchat’s parent company — last year for $30 billion. In a statement, Snap said that “these rumors are false.”

Snapchat Discover, first launched in January 2015, is a section of the app that lets media partners distribute video, photo and text collections that remain accessible for 24 hours.