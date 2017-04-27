Google Parent Alphabet Q1 Revenue Rises 22%, as YouTube Ad Controversy Doesn’t Hamper Results

The YouTube ad boycott by several hundred advertisers over spots that appeared with objectionable content on the service didn’t hurt first-quarter earnings for parent company Alphabet.

The internet giant reported $24.75 billion in revenue, up 22% year over year, and earnings per share of $7.73. That beat Wall Street expectations of $24.22 billion in revenue and EPS of $7.39.

Alphabet doesn’t break out revenue for YouTube. But the falloff in video ad revenue was a concern for investors, after a controversy that erupted last month when marketers discovered that their commercials appeared in extremist hate-speech videos on YouTube. Advertisers that froze spending on YouTube and Google ad networks included including AT&T, Verizon, Dish Network, Starbucks and JP Morgan Chase. Analyst firm Nomura Instinet the issue could result in YouTube losing $750 million in ad sales in 2017, but in the context of Alphabet’s total revenue that’s close to a rounding error.

In the first quarter of 2017, Google said it refined its methodology for paid clicks and cost-per-click to include additional categories of YouTube’s TrueView engagement ads and exclude non-engagement based trial ad formats. The change resulted in “a modest increase” in paid clicks along with a modest decrease in cost-per-click.

Alphabet had $92.4 billion in cash and equivalents and marketable securities at the end of Q1, up from $86.3 billion at the end of 2016.