and Instagram are getting embedded into the 2017 Golden Globes as never before, via a pact with the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. for video and photo access on the red carpet and backstage.

Under an exclusive arrangement, Facebook for the first time will let fans watch full 360-degree videos of celebrities’ red-carpet experience at a major awards show. Instagram, meanwhile, is teaming up with fashion photography duo Mert and Marcus to shoot the action backstage.

There’s no revenue model here for Facebook for the content from the kudocast, which is being held Sunday, Jan. 8. The goal is to make Facebook and Instagram go-to hubs for video and other content from the Golden Globes and celebs — and further the company’s broader aims of boosting user engagement and growth on both platforms.

Facebook’s deal with the HFPA, in association with NBC and Dick Clark Prods., comes after the social giant served as the exclusive streaming platform for the 2017 Golden Globes nominations.

The partnership is not HFPA’s only digital extension for this year’s Golden Globe Awards. Twitter, for example, will host a live-stream of the red carpet available at goldenglobes.twitter.com starting at 3 p.m. Pacific.

The Golden Globes’ Facebook page will host exclusive 360-degree video of the entire Golden Globes red carpet from the point of view of several celebs and attendees, including Felicity Huffman, this year’s Miss Golden Globes — Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet — and HFPA president Lorenzo Soria. Facebook users will be able to scan the 360 video by moving their mobile devices or using a mouse on desktops.

From the Golden Globes press room at the Beverly Hilton, HFPA will use Facebook Live to live-stream the first two fan questions and answers from select category winners.

For Instagram, Mert and Marcus will shoot winners, nominees and presenters backstage at this year’s Golden Globes. The photos will be posted exclusively to the Golden Globes’ account on Instagram throughout the evening, and the photogs themselves (Mert Atlas and Marcus Piggott) will share select pics on their Instagram accounts.

Instagram also is curating an exclusive video experience on the app’s “explore” tab that will go live on Jan. 8. Throughout the day, the Golden Globes channel will present exclusive video content from celebrities, media personalities and industry insiders.

In addition, individual stars will use the new Instagram Stories and Instagram Live features to share their Golden Globes experience spanning from pre-show prep rituals to after-party carousing. According to Instagram, Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Anthony Anderson, Sterling Brown, Mandy Moore, Lilly Collins and Sofia Vergara are among those expected to tap the platform’s new features.