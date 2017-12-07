You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Go90 Renews ‘Now We’re Talking’ Sports Comedy From LeBron James’ Uninterrupted, WB’s Blue Ribbon for Expanded Season 2

Todd Spangler

Now We're Talking - Tommy Dewey and Tug Coker
CREDIT: Uninterruped/Blue Ribbon Content

Verizon’s Go90 video service has ordered season 2 of sports-broadcasting comedy “Now We’re Talking,” from LeBron JamesUninterrupted and Warner Bros. Television Group’s Blue Ribbon Content — elevating it to half-hour format.

The second season of the show will premiere on the free, ad-supported Go90 service in 2018. The first season, which ran last year on the platform, comprised seven short-form episodes (8-11 minutes each). Season two will run 22 minutes for each of the eight episodes.

“Now We’re Talking” stars Tommy Dewey (“Casual”) and Tug Coker (“The Office”), who also created, write and executive produce the show. The duo play two ex-NFL football quarterbacks — who unhappily find themselves enrolled in the same broadcasting school. In season 2, the frenemies continue their rivalry as they make the jump into pro sportscasting.

Guest stars for season 2 are set to include Michael Mosley (“Ozark”), Kyle Bornheimer (“Casual”), Cynthy Wu (upcoming “The Happytime Murders”), Bonnie Somerville (“Code Black”), Adam Lustick (“Adam Ruins Everything”), Kellee Stewart (“Hot Tub Time Machine”) and Ryan Michelle Bathe (“This Is Us”).

Coker and Dewey serve as executive producers on season two, along with Uninterrupted’s Maverick Carter and Kids at Play’s Jason Berger and Amy Laslett. Laura Murphy (“Adam Ruins Everything”) is the director. Writers on the second season are Coker, Dewey, Shawn Simmons, Sophie Pustil and Paul Jaffe.

The freshman season of “Now We’re Talking” featured guest appearances by athletes and sports broadcasters, including Shawne Merriman, Curt Menefee, Lance Briggs, Plaxico Burress and Landry Fields.

Uninterrupted was founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, who are also partners in production company SpringHill Entertainment. Uninterrupted is backed by investors including Warner Bros. Entertainment and Time Warner’s Turner Sports.

Pictured above: Tommy Dewey (left) and Tug Coker in “Now We’re Talking”

