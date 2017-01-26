The Universal Pictures suspense thriller “The Girl on the Train” debuted at No. 1 on both national home video sales charts the week ended Jan. 22, while Warner’s “The Accountant” remains in second place.

“The Girl on the Train,” with a domestic box office gross of just over $75 million, stars Emily Blunt as an alcoholic divorcee who becomes embroiled in a missing person (and then murder) investigation,

Lionsgate’s “Deepwater Horizon,” the dramatization of the April 2010 explosion of the offshore drilling rig of the same name, slipped to No. 3 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Warner’s “Suicide Squad” slipped to No. 4 from No. 3, also on both charts.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc sales chart was the newly released 20th Century Fox comedy “Keeping Up with the Joneses,” a theatrical underperformer that follows a suburban couple who start to suspect their new neighbors of being spies. The film earned just $14.9 million in U.S. theaters and bowed at No. 6 on the Blu-ray Disc chart.

On the dedicated Blu-ray Disc chart, the No. 5 spot went to Warner’s “Storks,” which in its fifth week of release rose up two spots from No. 7.

Also bowing in the top 10 was Universal Pictures’ “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” a horror sequel with a healthy domestic gross of more than $35 million that debuted at No. 9 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 10 on the Blu-ray Disc chart.

“The Girl on the Train” generated 49% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 44% for “Keeping Up with the Joneses” and 42% for “Ouija: Origin of Evil.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, there are few changes to the top five. Lionsgate’s “Deepwater Horizon” remains at No. 1, while Universal Pictures’ “The Secret Life of Pets,” No. 3 the prior week, switched places with 20th Century Fox’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” which had been No. 2.

Universal Pictures’ “Jason Bourne” is again No. 4 and Sony Pictures’ “The Magnificent Seven” remains No. 5.

Lionsgate’s “The Whole Truth” debuted at No. 8.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 1/22/17:

1. The Girl on the Train (new)

2. The Accountant

3. Deepwater Horizon

4. Suicide Squad

5. Keeping Up with the Joneses (new)

6. The Secret Life of Pets

7. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

8. Storks

9. Ouija: Origin of Evil (new)

10. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

11. Sully

12. Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania (new)

13. The Whole Truth (new)

14. Jason Bourne

15. Finding Dory

16. The Hollow Point (new)

17. Fifty Shades of Grey

18. Deadpool

19. Death Race 2050 (new)

20. The Birth of a Nation

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 1/22/17:

1. Deepwater Horizon

2. The Secret Life of Pets

3. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

4. Jason Bourne

5. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

6. Storks

7. Sully

8. The Whole Truth (new)

9. War Dogs

10. Suicide Squad

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.