'Game of Thrones' Premiere Prompts Digital Snafus for HBO

Game of Thrones Season 7
Another year, another “Game of Thrones” premiere presents problems for HBO on digital platforms.

Twitter saw elevated levels of grousing from fans all over the globe, who logged on to the HBO  website Sunday night only to find it had been knocked offline, but resurrected later in the evening. There were also complaints about HBO’s streaming service, HBO Go, though those emanated primarily from the Latin American region that isn’t operated by the U.S. operation.

A network rep acknowledged the HBO’s Latin American region had a problem, but reinforced that there was no significant difficulties in the U.S. on HBO’s streaming services.

The presumed surge in demand for HBO’s reigning hit series has led to similar problems in recent years. The company then publicly pinned blame on “excessive volume” drummed up by the big premiere.

As some frustrated “Thrones” fans voiced their displeasure, the official Twitter account for HBO Go redirected those in Latin America to the right place. “If you reside in Latin America and are experiencing issues with , please contact HBO Latin America at .”

Hi, US HBO GO should be working fine,” read another tweet. “Please let us know your device and cable provider and we’re glad to help more. Thanks.”

