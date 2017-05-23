AT&T CEO: ‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes May Be Better Cut Down to 20 Minutes for Mobile

Episodes of HBO’s premiere original series “Game of Thrones” may be better in a mobile experience if they were hacked down to 20 minutes apiece, according to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson.

“I’ll cause [HBO CEO Richard] Plepler to panic,” Stephenson said, speaking Tuesday morning at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. But “think about things like ‘Game of Thrones.’ In a mobile environment, a 60-minute episode might not be the best experience. Maybe you want a 20-minute episode.”

Stephenson was underscoring his point that AT&T — which is in the midst of closing its $85 billion deal for Time Warner — sees a tremendous opportunity to increase the revenue yield on mobile distribution of the media conglomerate’s entertainment assets.

For AT&T, priority No. 1 for 2017 is to get the Time Warner deal closed, Stephenson said. “We’re spending most of our waking hours on getting that done,” he said. The acquisition is pending approval by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The telco charged into the entertainment space with its DirecTV deal in 2015. Now, with Time Warner, AT&T wants has “the ability… to curate Time Warner content uniquely for a mobile environment,” the exec said.

Stephenson added that AT&T has no intentions of piping Time Warner content exclusively to the telco’s wireless and broadband subscriber base (which would also raise regulatory alarm bells). “You’re not going to take ‘Game of Thrones’ and make it available only to AT&T customers. That’s crazy. That would destroy the value,” he said.

Rather, AT&T is eager to develop an ad-supported infrastructure around Turner and Warner Bros. content. According to Stephenson, AT&T and DirecTV deliver 250 billion ad impressions per year, while Time Warner delivers 750 billion.

AT&T is able to monetize that inventory at a far higher rate — two to three times higher — than traditional media companies, because it has direct access to user behavioral data, according to Stephenson.

“We think we can drive the yields on [Time Warner’s] media and entertainment business up significantly,” said Stephenson, noting that the combo of AT&T, DirecTV, and Time Warner will create an entity “bordering on 1 trillion impressions” annually.

In addition, AT&T is exploring opportunities to cross-promote Warner Bros. franchises likes DC Comics and Turner’s Boomerang cartoon channel in the telco’s stores and via pay TV, Stephenson said.