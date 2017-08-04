‘Game of Thrones’ Unaired Episode Leaks Online, Not Connected to HBO Hack

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
'Game of Thrones' Episode 4 Leaks

This Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones” has been stolen and posted on the internet — but the leak isn’t related to the massive hack of HBO’s systems disclosed earlier this week.

Links to the fourth episode of “Game of Thrones” season 7, set to be aired and streamed Aug. 6 by HBO, appeared on a discussion board on Reddit, as first reported by the Verge. The pirated copy of the episode was available via Google Drive, according to the report.

But the leak came from pay-TV distribution partner Star India, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, whose logo appears as a watermark in the pirated copy with the text “for internal viewing only,” the Verge reported.

“We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause,” a rep for Star India said in a statement. “This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action.” Mumbai-based Star India operates more than 40 channels in eight different languages.

HBO did not respond to a request for comment.

The Verge said it was able to verify the authenticity of the leaked “Game of Thrones” episode; Variety has not independently confirmed that.

The leak comes after HBO confirmed Monday that hackers breached the premium cabler’s networks, reportedly stealing 1.5 terabytes of documents and files. The cybercriminals released the script for the Aug. 6 “Game of Thrones” episode, along with episodes of “Ballers,” “Insecure,” “Room 104” and with two episodes of “Barry,” the comedy starring Bill Hader set to debut in 2018 on the network.

A security company hired by HBO to scrub search results for the hacked files from search engines told Google in a takedown notice Tuesday that the hackers stole “thousands of Home Box Office (HBO) internal company documents.”

In a memo to staffers Wednesday, HBO chief Richard Plepler said the hackers did not compromise the programmer’s e-mail system “as a whole” but added that “the forensic review is ongoing.”

    1. Sandra Milliner says:
      August 4, 2017 at 7:50 am

      Such a shame that our world now has internet pirates! It would seem no one is safe.

      Reply
    2. Thomas Alexander says:
      August 4, 2017 at 7:32 am

      If you want to help our industry and try to prevent piracy, maybe stop reporting on what gets pirated.

      Reply
    See All 3 Comments

