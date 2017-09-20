Gabriel Byrne, Justin Chatwin Star in Crackle’s VR-Themed Movie ‘In the Cloud’

Crackle’s latest original movie — tech thriller “In the Cloud” — has cast Gabriel Byrne (“An L.A. Minute,” “Usual Suspects”) and Justin Chatwin (“Shameless,” “War of the Worlds”) among the leads.

“In the Cloud” also stars Tomiwa Edun (“The Hour,” “Merlin,” “Bates Motel”), Nora Arnezeder (“Safe House,” “The Words,” “Mozart in the Jungle”) and Laura Fraser (“Breaking Bad”). The movie is produced by Imperative Entertainment and Automatik for Crackle.

Production on the movie has commenced in London and Manchester, England. The 90-minute feature is scheduled to release this December on Sony Pictures Television Networks’ Crackle free, ad-supported streaming network.

The movie is set in the near future, where two estranged tech geniuses (Chatwin and Edun) reunite after the mysterious death of their mentor (Byrne) to track down a serial terrorist bomber. The duo create a cutting-edge technology to scan the terrorist’s memories using a virtual-reality environment to pinpoint the remaining bombs and prevent their detonation. But the “memory cloud” they’ve created represents an artificial intelligence so powerful that it represents a kind of digital afterlife — and hiding in the shadows are forces seeking to exploit the invention for their own secret agendas.

“In the Cloud” is directed by Robert Scott Wildes (“Poor Boy”) and written by Vanya Asher. The movie is produced by Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin, Tim Kring, Bradley Thomas, Justin Levy; Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones; and Little Island Productions in the U.K. Jillian Apfelbaum from Imperative Entertainment and Automatik’s Chris Goble also serve as co-producers.

Crackle’s original movies have included “Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser” — the first digital sequel to a major motion picture, starring David Spade — “Dead Rising: Watchtower,” starring Jesse Metcalfe, Virginia Madsen and Rob Riggle; “Mad Families,” starring Charlie Sheen and Leah Remini; and “Party Boat” with Jay Mohr.

The streaming service’s slate of original drama series includes “StartUp,” starring Martin Freeman, Adam Brody, Ron Perlman, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero, which returns for a second season on Sept. 28; “The Oath,” executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television, which premieres in early 2018; and “Snatch,” based on the iconic British film of the same name, starring Rupert Grint, Dougray Scott, Luke Pasqualino and Lucien Laviscount.