Norwegian Interactive Mixed Reality Company Future Group Opens North American Office

The Future Group, the Norwegian company that created Interactive Mixed Reality (IMR), which blends mixed-reality viewing with real-time interactivity on a mobile device, has opened offices in North America headed up by its current VP, Lawrence Jones.

The company has also tapped Robert DeFranco as the new director of business development.

“Robert has a unique experience working with technology and creative content,” said Future Group Chief Operating Officer Halvor Vislie. “He’s therefore the ideal person to help our partners implement our new technology that creates new creative and monetization opportunities.”

The IMR game show “Lost in Time,” created with FremantleMedia, premiered on Discovery Network’s TVNorge in Norway. Last week, Dubai TV commissioned two seasons of “Lost in Time” for 22 territories.

“The Future Group has huge ambitions and there’s a global interest for our proprietary technology and content production,” Vislie said. “The U.S. market, is the world’s largest and the natural place to open up our first office outside Norway. Lawrence has an outstanding experience in visual effects and a proven track record of developing revenue-generating content. We’re therefore extremely pleased to have him on board to lead our North American venture.”

Jones is a 25-year industry veteran who worked for ESPN for 12 years. There he led the group responsible for creating revenue-generating branded content formats. He has numerous honors, including a Disney Imagineering Award, an Emmy Award and nine nominations, a BDA Award, and a New York Film Festival Award.