Funny Or Die has set an international distribution deal with IM Global Television to sell its library of digital comedy shorts around the world.

IM Global TV will begin sales of more than 800 hours of Funny Or Die-produced content next week at the Mip TV programming convention in Cannes. The plan is to sell Funny Or Die’s library as a package to both TV and digital outlets.

“We are thrilled to share the best of Funny Or Die with international audiences,” said Brian Toombs, VP of partner content for Funny Or Die. “Our content really showcases comedy that has universal appeal to all comedy fans so we are excited about this partnership with IM Global Television.”

Funny Or Die and IM Global previously worked together on international sales of Funny Or Die’s feature-length comedy “iSteve,” starring Justin Long.

“Funny Or Die is, without question, the world’s leading online comedy platform for premier level content and talent, said Eli Shibley, IM Global TV’s president of international distribution and co-productions. “We strive to work with best in class partners throughout every facet of our production and distribution business.”

Funny Or Die is marking its 10th anniversary this year. The digital video pioneer was launched by Gary Sanchez Productions principals Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Chris Henchy. Judd Apatow is also a partner.