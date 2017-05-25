YouTube Stars, Wattpad Stories Tapped for Fullscreen’s Fan-Fiction Anthology Series

Fullscreen and New Form are bringing some of the most popular — and bizarre — fan fiction to life in an anthology series featuring a lineup of big digital stars.

“FANtasies” is based on fan fiction posted to Wattpad and other social platforms, with each episode starring the creators who inspired the story. The 10-episode series is set to premiere on the Fullscreen subscription-video service on June 22.

Featured talent includes Mamrie Hart; Hannah Hart; Grace Helbig; Andrea Russett; Brandon Rogers; Tre Melvin; Jon Cozart; Mikey Murphy; Bart Baker; Gabbie Hanna; SSSniperWolf; and Smosh’s Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox.

The series draws on Wattpad stories from various genres, including a musical romance, a pregnancy comedy, and a found-footage horror flick. Host Drew Monson (Shane Dawson’s “Not Cool”) opens each episode from his new home in the “weird part of the internet” where fan fiction magically comes to life.

The “FANtasies” premiere episode will be directed by Mamrie Hart (“Dirty 30”) in a hospital-set soap opera segment called “Paging Dr. Hart.” She stars alongside her friends and frequent collaborators Grace Helbig (“Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig”) and Hannah Hart (“Electra Woman and Dyna Girl”).

The series is produced by New Form, with CEO Kathleen Grace and EVP of originals and development Melissa Schneider serving as executive producers. Lon Harris is executive producer and showrunner on the 10-episode order.

The Fullscreen subscription VOD service, which launched the April 2016, costs $5.99 per month. The company hasn’t disclosed how many subscribers it has signed up for the offering, which is available worldwide. Fullscreen Media is majority owned by Otter Media, a joint venture of AT&T and Chernin Group.

Wattpad, founded in 2006, has deals with Turner and NBCUniversal’s Universal Cable Productions to identify stories from its creator base that could be developed into TV shows.