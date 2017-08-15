Fullscreen Greenlights Shows Starring Nathan Kress, Danielle Campbell, Jay Versace

Fullscreen’s original programming for fall 2017 includes five new original series, including comedy “Alive in Denver” starring Nathan Kress (“iCarly”) and Danielle Campbell (“The Originals”).

In scripted comedy “Alive in Denver,” an apocalyptic meteor narrowly misses Earth — and a group of friends deals with the psychological aftermath of having blurted out all their darkest, weirdest secrets to one another just before the world didn’t end.

Brandon Kyle Goodman, Kirby Bliss Blanton and Dione Kuraoka join Kress and Campbell as series regulars. “Alive in Denver” is produced by Lifeboat Productions, created and written by Michael Levin creator and writer, and directed by Matt Kazman directs. The series comprises eight 15-minute episodes.

Fullscreen also has ordered series “Jay Versace Is Stuck in the 90s,” following the teen social-media star as he is sent back in time to his favorite decade and must work to get home using only the technology of the day.

Other series slated for fall premieres are: “Fox Tossing,” with the internet’s favorite fearless goofballs Scotty Sire (3.7 million followers) and Elton Castee (1.6 million) as they play all the ridiculous sports that have been lost to history; “The Skeptics Guide to Wellness,” joins host Jaclyn Glenn (1 million followers) as she sets her mistrust loose on the wide world of alternative wellness, tackling topics including cryotherapy and hypnosis; “Living Rooms,” a scripted comedy about Beth (Alyx Weiss, 1 million followers), who after being hit by a taco truck and smoking pot, discovers that she has the unique and bizarre ability to talk with furniture.

“Building on the momentum from a strong first half of the year, we are thrilled with our new slate of shows featuring more strong personalities, unique storytelling and boundary-pushing creativity,” said Scott Reich, Fullscreen’s senior VP of programming.

The Fullscreen subscription VOD service — billed as a Netflix for Gen Z and millennials — costs $5.99 per month and is available worldwide.

In addition, this fall Fullscreen will release new episodes of popular talk series including “Suck Less with Willam” — starring drag queen Willam Belli — with upcoming guests Courtney Act and House of Avalon. Joey Graceffa and Brandon Rogers stop by the recently redesigned “Shane & Friends” stage, hosted by Shane Dawson. The company’s slate of originals also includes “Magic Funhouse,” “FANtasies,” “Hella Gay with Miles Mckenna,” and “H8TERS” starring Kian Lawley and Jc Caylen.

Fullscreen is owned by Otter Media, the joint venture between AT&T and Chernin Group.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Danielle Campbell, Kirby Bliss Blanton, Nathan Kress in Fullscreen’s “Alive in Denver”