Fullscreen Subscription-Video Service Now Available on Roku

Fullscreen Media’s subscription streaming-video service is finally available on Roku players and Roku TV models.

Staring Monday, subscribers to the $5.99-per-month service can watch Fullscreen original series including “Shane & Friends,” “H8TERS,” “Shay Mitchell: Chapters” and “Psychobabble with Tyler Oakley & Korey Kuhl” as well as upcoming original series “PrankMe,” starring Corey Fogelmanis (“Girl Meets World”) arriving later this year.

Fullscreen also is the exclusive streaming home to series like “Magic Funhouse” and Bret Easton Ellis thriller “The Deleted” (pictured above), and movies including Vertical Entertainment’s “Don’t Hang Up” and Big Block’s “Tell Me How I Die.”

In addition, Fullscreen’s SVOD library includes thousands of hours of licensed TV shows and movies including “Chuck” and “Undateable” (from Warner Bros. TV); throwbacks such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (20th Century Fox Television), “Dawson’s Creek” (Sony Pictures Television), and “Reno 911!” (Comedy Central); and movies including “Superbad,” “Hitch” and “S.W.A.T.” (Sony Pictures).

Fullscreen launched the SVOD service in April 2016, which CEO George Strompolos has described as a Netflix tailor-made for teens and young millennials. The company hasn’t released information on how many subscribers it’s acquired for the service.

In addition to Roku, the subscription service is available on the web (at fullscreen.com) and for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, and Google Chromecast devices. Fullscreen also is available via Amazon Channels.

Fullscreen Media is majority owned by AT&T and Chernin Group’s Otter Media joint venture. AT&T wireless subs are eligible to receive one year free access to the Fullscreen service.