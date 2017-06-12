Fullscreen Subscription-Video Service Now Available on Roku

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
fullscreen-thedeleted - bret easton ellis
Courtesy of Fullscreen

Fullscreen Media’s subscription streaming-video service is finally available on Roku players and Roku TV models.

Staring Monday, subscribers to the $5.99-per-month service can watch Fullscreen original series including “Shane & Friends,” “H8TERS,” “Shay Mitchell: Chapters” and “Psychobabble with Tyler Oakley & Korey Kuhl” as well as upcoming original series “PrankMe,” starring Corey Fogelmanis (“Girl Meets World”) arriving later this year.

Fullscreen also is the exclusive streaming home to series like “Magic Funhouse” and Bret Easton Ellis thriller “The Deleted” (pictured above), and movies including Vertical Entertainment’s “Don’t Hang Up” and Big Block’s “Tell Me How I Die.”

Related

Willam Belli - Fullscreen

Drag Queen Star Willam Belli to Host Fullscreen Talk Show as Part of Gay-Pride Content Lineup

In addition, Fullscreen’s SVOD library includes thousands of hours of licensed TV shows and movies including “Chuck” and “Undateable” (from Warner Bros. TV); throwbacks such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (20th Century Fox Television), “Dawson’s Creek” (Sony Pictures Television), and “Reno 911!” (Comedy Central); and movies including “Superbad,” “Hitch” and “S.W.A.T.” (Sony Pictures).

Fullscreen launched the SVOD service in April 2016, which CEO George Strompolos has described as a Netflix tailor-made for teens and young millennials. The company hasn’t released information on how many subscribers it’s acquired for the service.

In addition to Roku, the subscription service is available on the web (at fullscreen.com) and for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, and Google Chromecast devices. Fullscreen also is available via Amazon Channels.

Fullscreen Media is majority owned by AT&T and Chernin Group’s Otter Media joint venture. AT&T wireless subs are eligible to receive one year free access to the Fullscreen service.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad