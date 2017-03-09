Fullscreen is packing more millennial-skewing programming into its subscription VOD service this month, including a spring break music special from hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, raunchy teen comedy “Laid in America” starring KSI and Caspar Lee, and all three seasons of NBC sitcom “ .”

In addition, the digital media company — owned by AT&T and Chernin Group’s Otter Media — announced two new series from Timothy DeLaGhetto (“Wild ‘n Out”) and Joe Santagato, available through the $6-per-month streaming service.

Fullscreen on Thursday is exclusively launching the world premiere of “Sremmbreak,” a 25-minute video featuring brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd (pictured above), through a deal with Interscope Records. The video, created in collaboration with Rae Sremmurd, Mike WiLL Made-It, Interscope and Dave Myers, features the duo as they go in search of the ultimate spring break experience to Panama City Beach, Fla. “Sremmbreak” features songs from their second album, “SremmLife 2,” including their newest single “Swang.”

“Laid in America,” released on digital transactional platforms and DVD last fall, will stream exclusively in the U.S. on Fullscreen beginning Friday, March 24. In the feature film, Duncan (Olajide Olatunji, aka KSI) and Jack (Caspar Lee, “Web Therapy”) play exchange students with just one night left in the United States — and one final chance to lose their virginity with the girls of their dreams. Distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group, “Laid in America” is directed by Sam Milman and Peter Vass (Bad Weather Films), produced by Max Gottlieb (the Fun Group) and executive produced by Adam Margules (Angry Adam Productions). Fullscreen also offers Caspar Lee-starrers including “Joe & Caspar Hit the Road” and “Joe & Caspar Hit the Road USA.”

Later in March, Fullscreen will launch all 36 episodes of “Undateable,” which NBC cancelled last year after a three-season run, under an licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution that grants Fullscreen exclusive U.S. streaming rights. From Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Spin City”) and Adam Sztykiel (“Due Date,” “Made of Honor”), “Undateable” is a comedy series about a group of friends who are this close to finding a relationship — if they just got a little more help. “Undateable” is inspired by the book “Undateable: 311 Things Guys Do That Guarantee They Won’t Be Dating or Having Sex,” by Ellen Rakieten and Anne Coyle. The series was produced by Doozer in association with Warner Bros. Television.