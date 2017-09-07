Fullscreen Lays Off 3% of Workforce in Revamp of Subscription VOD Group

Fullscreen Media is pink-slipping 3% of its staff, which the digital-media company said is part of refocusing efforts on original programming for its subscription-video service.

The company said it is restructuring its SVOD team in an effort to “streamline operations and pursue a deeper focus on original programming.” Fullscreen wouldn’t confirm how many employees are getting axed. At last count, it had 750 employees, which means about two dozen staff members are losing their jobs.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision,” George Strompolos, founder and CEO of Fullscreen, said in a statement. “Our subscribers are most interested in our original programming, so that will be our primary focus going forward. We are proud of what we’re building and extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed thus far.”

Fullscreen is a subsidiary of Otter Media, the joint venture of AT&T and Chernin Group.

Fullscreen launched the SVOD service in April 2016, now priced at $6 per month. It hasn’t disclosed how many subs have signed up for the service.

While it includes original programming, most of the content on Fullscreen SVOD has been licensed. That has included thousands of hours of TV shows and movies from Warner Bros. TV, 20th Century Fox Television, Sony Pictures Television and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Comedy Central.

Original series on the service — aimed at an audience of teens and young millennials — include “Shane & Friends,” “H8TERS,” “Shay Mitchell: Chapters” and “Psychobabble with Tyler Oakley & Korey Kuhl.” Fullscreen also is the exclusive streaming home to series like “Magic Funhouse” and Bret Easton Ellis thriller “The Deleted,” and movies including Vertical Entertainment’s “Don’t Hang Up” and Big Block’s “Tell Me How I Die.”

The fall slate of Fullscreen originals includes comedy “Alive in Denver” starring Nathan Kress (“iCarly”) and Danielle Campbell (“The Originals”) and a time-travel comedy starring teen social-media star Jay Versace.

VideoInk first reported news of the layoffs, which were announced to staff Thursday.