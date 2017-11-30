Fullscreen Taps Marketing Vet Kevin Roe as SVP in Branded-Content Group

Kevin Roe, a 30-year digital-marketing veteran, has joined Fullscreen Media as SVP of client services in the company’s brand group.

His hiring underscores Fullscreen’s efforts to refocus on advertising and content-driven marketing revenue — after announcing the shutdown of its subscription VOD business and laying off 25 staffers earlier this month.

In the newly created role, Roe reports to Pete Stein, GM and head of the company’s brand group, the former CEO of digital agency Razorfish who joined Fullscreen in January 2016.

Most recently, Roe had led Razorfish’s 175-person Austin office for the past three years. Previously, he served as SVP of digital for Edelman and held management positions at New Media Strategies, marketing research firm Umbria, and Canada’s CBC.

Roe will work from Fullscreen’s office in Austin, Texas. He’s tasked with developing core standards and processes, leading and developing growth efforts for top accounts, and supporting strategic client relationships and new business opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to have Kevin as the newest member of our team as our clients recognize the need to reorient priorities from analog to digital, from one-way channels to social platforms, and from interruptive advertising to authentic, entertaining content,” Tim Perlstein, Fullscreen’s SVP of strategy and insights, said in announcing Roe’s hire.

Roe commented, “I’ve seen the insides of many client-side marketing organizations and know that CMOs still have a long way to go in transforming their organizations for the digital future, but Fullscreen is well positioned to lead that charge.”

Fullscreen is majority owned by Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and the Chernin Group.