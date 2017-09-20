FuboTV Taps DramaFever’s Yale Wang as Head of Marketing for North America

FuboTV has lured another DramaFever exec to its ranks: Yale Wang, who joins as VP, head of North American marketing for the over-the-top subscription TV service centered on sports programming.

FuboTV was founded in 2014 by three former DramaFever executives: David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela and Sung Ho Choi. At the New York-based startup, Wang reports to chief marketing officer Horihuela, formerly head of DramaFever Latin America.

Wang previously was VP and head of marketing for DramaFever, which Warner Bros. acquired in early 2016. The OTT service, now part of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, specializes in Korean dramas and other international TV shows, movies and concerts.

“Yale is one of the most creative, driven and effective executives that I have had the pleasure of working with, and the ideal choice to lead our North American marketing efforts as fuboTV continues to expand,” Horihuela said in a statement.

Wang is tasked with leading FuboTV’s expanded North American marketing efforts, focusing on using his knowledge of data-driven digital marketing to drive subscriber growth.

The upstart OTT player faces competitors with deep pockets: Other internet-delivered pay-TV services include Dish Network’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and Hulu’s live TV product. FuboTV’s entry-level Fubo Premier bundle offers more than 65 channels, including 36 that carry sports.

Among other recent exec hires, FuboTV last month named Ben Grad, a 10-year Verizon veteran who most recently was executive director of content strategy and acquisition, as North American head of content strategy and acquisition.

The company has raised a total of $75.6 million in funding to date, including a $55 million Series C round that closed in June 2017, led by Northzone with participation from 21st Century Fox, Sky and Scripps Networks Interactive. Investors also include DCM Ventures, i2bf, Luminari Capital, LionTree Partners, Univision Communications, Edgar Bronfman Jr. (former chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group), Chris Silbermann (founding partner, ICM Partners) and former NBA commissioner David Stern.