FuboTV Adds NFL Network, RedZone Channels to Over-the-Top Lineup

FuboTV is bringing more gridiron action to its internet TV subscribers: The over-the-top startup announced a deal with NFL Media to offer the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels on its service, in time for the kickoff of the 2017-18 season.

Starting this week, NFL Network is included in the Fubo Premier base package, priced at $34.99 per month. Fubo Premier also includes NFL broadcast partners CBS, Fox and NBC, with upcoming matchups available on most devices.

With the addition of NFL Network, Fubo Premier subscribers can watch all “Thursday Night Football” games as well as shows such as “NFL GameDay Morning,” “A Football Life,” and “The Timeline,” as well as news and fantasy coverage from around the league.

Additionally, FuboTV is relaunching its Sports Plus package, available to Fubo Premier subscribers for an additional $8.99 per month, featuring NFL RedZone and 14 other sports channels. The RedZone whip-around channel provides live look-ins to every touchdown and all the big moments from every Sunday afternoon game across the NFL.

“The NFL is constantly looking for more ways to offer NFL content on platforms where fans are spending increasing amounts of time,” said Hans Schroeder, COO of media and business for the NFL. “We’re excited to offer NFL Network and NFL RedZone through FuboTV, a service focused on serving sports fans on digital platforms that will provide yet another option for keeping up with NFL Network’s 24/7 NFL coverage and catching RedZone’s action-packed Sunday afternoon experience.”

Originally launched in 2015 as a soccer streaming service, FuboTV now offers a more than 65 channels, including 36 that carry sports programming, to U.S. consumers. FuboTV competes with a range of other internet pay-TV services, including Dish Network’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Hulu With Live TV, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.

FuboTV’s Sports Plus package, in addition to NFL RedZone, includes Fox College Sports Atlantic, Central and Pacific channels; Pac-12 Arizona, Bay Area, Los Angeles, Mountain, Oregon and Washington channels; FNTSY Sports Network; Fight Network; GolTV English and GolTV Spanish; and TyC Sports.

“As our lineup has evolved, our mission remains the same: to offer the most popular sports in the world for the lowest price,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV.

In the near future, FuboTV subscribers receiving NFL Network and NFL RedZone will also be able to use their FuboTV login and password for authenticated access to the services through Watch NFL Network, available on NFL.com and NFL apps across connected TV and mobile devices. Also coming soon, Fubo Premier subscribers will receive NFL Network’s video-on-demand content.

FuboTV has raised $75.6 in funding to date, including a $55 million round this summer from investors including 21st Century Fox, Scripps Networks Interactive, and the U.K.’s Sky.