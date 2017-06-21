FuboTV Strikes Deal With CBS to Carry the Broadcaster’s Networks on Its TV Streaming Service

Sports streaming service fuboTV is further expanding beyond games and goals with a new partnership with CBS that will allow the company to stream CBS as well as Showtime and other CBS networks. The deal is another step for fuboTV to more directly compete with Sling TV and DirecTV Now. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Subscribers of the service’s $35-per-month Fubo Premier bundle will be able to stream CBS, the CW, Pop, CBSN, and the CBS Sports Network in markets where CBS owns and operates stations. Affiliates in some large markets, including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Boston are also part of the deal.

All stations will be available as live feeds, and some of their programming will also be available on-demand. Showtime will be available as a paid add-on. Consumers are able to stream fuboTV on their mobile phones and tablets as well as via Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku.

FuboTV launched in early 2015 with a focus in sports streaming. It relaunched in late 2016 with a broader focus on live TV programming, securing deals with NBC, Fox, A+E Networks, NBAS TV, and others. Earlier this week, fuboTV secured a new $55 million round of funding from 21st Century Fox, Scripps Networks Interactive, Sky, and others.