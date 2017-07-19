Discovery Hires Ex-Twitter TV Head Fred Graver as SVP Digital Content and Social

Discovery Communications has named Fred Graver as senior VP, digital content and social for Discovery Digital.

Graver most recently served as the global head of TV for Twitter. In his new role at Discovery, he will oversee the digital network teams across the programmer’s U.S. portfolio to extend its reach across all digital media platforms. Graver will be based in Discovery’s New York office and report to Karen Leever, EVP and GM of digital media for Discovery Communications.

Leever, who joined Discovery from DirecTV two years ago, called Graver “a creative visionary,” and said that “he is perfectly suited to drive our networks’ digital and social strategies forward as we continue to pursue our goal of creating iconic Discovery content for audiences across all platforms.”

Graver built Twitter’s U.S. television business as head of TV and then served as global head of TV creative, responsible for building out the company’s global television team, as well as coordinating with brand strategy and revenue teams.

At Twitter, Graver created new ways for broadcasters, showrunners and talent to use the social platform to engage fans, build loyalty, and increase ratings. He formed and managed programs across Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany. Among other projects, Graver created a global engagement strategy for “The Voice,” which was used in 12 countries, as well as “Big Brother,” which was used in 6 countries. Graver left Twitter last October after four and a half years with the company.

Prior to his roles at Twitter, Graver served as EVP of programming at Travel Channel and as senior VP of digital content at MTV Networks’ VH1. Earlier in his career, he was a writer-producer on “Cheers” and “In Living Color,” and was a writer on “Late Night with David Letterman.”

Graver is an interactive board member for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and a board member for the Writer’s Guild Foundation. He is member of the Producer’s Guild of America, the Writer’s Guild of America and The Writer’s Guild Initiative. Graver has won multiple Emmy Awards, an NAACP Award, and a Webby Award.